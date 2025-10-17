Telusu Kada Expected OTT Release Date!

Siddu Jonnalagadda's Telusu Kada has been trending on social media. Fans who have watched the movie are praising Siddhu for his top-notch performance in the movie. Telusu Kada is debutant-directed by Neeraja Kona.

The Telusu Kada digital rights have been acquired by Netflix. The film is expected to be available on Netflix by the middle of November.

Telusu Kada features Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the female leads. Siddhu might have pinned his hopes on the film as his last film, Jack, was a big flop at the box office.Raashi is making a comeback with Telusu Kada after three years.

Telusu Kada also features Harsha Chemudu in a supporting role.