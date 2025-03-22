Telugu Superstars Set Sights on Arab Countries for Confidential Discussions

In a strategic move to maintain secrecy, Telugu superstars are now turning to Arab nations as their preferred meeting destinations. Recently, reigning star Ram Charan and director Sukumar were spotted in Abu Dhabi, discussing their next collaboration, tentatively titled RC 17. Following the massive success of Rangasthalam, the duo is set to reunite for an action-packed film with a fresh, modern touch.



Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s industry rival and top star Allu Arjun is also reportedly holding talks with acclaimed Tamil director Atlee in Dubai. A producer reveals, “These stars seek privacy to hold discussions without media scrutiny or interference from industry bigwigs eager to collaborate with them.”



The producer further explains how premature leaks often distort facts: “Rival producers sometimes pass on half-baked information to select media outlets, leading to unnecessary speculation. One report might claim a project is a pan-India film, while another suggests additional stars sharing screen space with Allu Arjun, which creates confusion around the actual plans.”



With Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai swarming with paparazzi, Telugu stars are now exploring discreet locations to finalize projects before making official announcements. In the age of social media, even a single airport sighting or leaked image can trigger wild rumors and baseless speculations. “Often, these reports have no truth to them at all,” the source concludes.