Telugu Stars Hail Team India for T20 World Cup Victory

Telugu film stars joined millions of fans across the country in celebrating India’s thrilling victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. Several leading actors and filmmakers took to social media to congratulate Team India for their remarkable performance and historic triumph.



Megastar Chiranjeevi praised the team for their grit and teamwork throughout the tournament.



“Congratulations to Team India on lifting the T20 World Cup 2026! A remarkable journey filled with grit, passion and outstanding teamwork throughout the tournament. A truly memorable victory that has made the entire nation proud,” he wrote.



Celebrated filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli kept his message short and energetic while saluting the champions.



“CHAMPIONS. AGAIN. Sanju, Bumrah, Dube, Ishan. What a solid performance. Salute to Team India! Jai Hind.”



Actor Jr. NTR lauded the composure and dominance shown by the Indian team.



“This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure and dominance throughout the tournament and brought the trophy home again, creating history. Congratulations Team India. The nation will sleep well tonight.”



Superstar Mahesh Babu called it a dominant performance that thrilled the entire country.



“What was that! A magnificent testimony to Team India’s dominance, unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts. Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube, Bumrah, Axar and everyone who made this unforgettable. Congratulations Team India. History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation.”



Actor Ram Charan also celebrated the back-to-back success of the Indian team.



“The champions stay champions. Defending the T20 World Cup in style with fearless, aggressive cricket. What a team. What a moment for India.”



Team India’s victory sparked nationwide celebrations, with fans, celebrities and political leaders applauding the Men in Blue for their dominant performance and for bringing home another World Cup title.