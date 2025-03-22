Telugu Stars Clarify on Allegations over Betting App promotions

Hours after the Cyberabad police registered an FIR against them for allegedly promoting betting apps, actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Prakash Raj have issued clarifications denying any association with illegal platforms.





Both Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda emphasized that they only endorsed legally permitted online skill-based games. Meanwhile, Prakash Raj stated that he had discontinued any association with such platforms back in 2017 after realizing the ethical implications.

Rana Daggubati's Statement



According to a statement issued on behalf of Rana Daggubati, his contract with a company for endorsing skill-based games expired in 2017. The statement emphasized that his endorsement was strictly limited to regions where such games were legally allowed.





“Rana Daggubati’s legal team thoroughly reviews all partnerships before any agreements are made. After a careful legal review, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law,” the statement read.

It further clarified that his endorsement of a legal skill-based gaming platform was fully compliant with the law. The statement also highlighted that the Supreme Court of India has distinguished skill-based games from gambling, ruling that they involve skill rather than chance and are thus legally permissible.



Vijay Deverakonda's Response





Vijay Deverakonda’s team issued a similar clarification, asserting that he had only served as a brand ambassador for legally recognized skill-based games.

“His endorsement was strictly confined to regions where online skill-based games are legally permitted. The Supreme Court of India has consistently upheld that skill-based games, including online rummy, are different from gambling, making them legally permissible,” the statement read.





The statement further revealed that Deverakonda’s endorsement agreement with the gaming platform A23 ended in 2023, and he is no longer associated with the brand.

“This press release is being issued to eliminate any misconceptions or misinformation and to emphasize that Mr. Vijay Deverakonda’s past endorsement of a legally recognized skill-based gaming company was completely lawful,” it concluded.



Prakash Raj’s Clarification





Prakash Raj, in a video statement on his ‘X’ handle, admitted that he had promoted a gaming app in 2016 but declined to renew the contract in 2017 after realizing its potential social impact.

“But within a few months, I realized it may be legal, but it was not right. When they wanted to renew the contract, I refused. My conscience does not accept it, and I did not want to continue,” he explained.





The veteran actor also clarified that in 2021, when the company—possibly under new ownership—used old footage of him on social media, he sent a legal notice demanding its removal. He further urged youngsters not to fall victim to gambling, emphasizing that it ruins lives.

“I have not received any notice from the police. If I do, I will respond accordingly,” he added.



Police Case Details



The Cyberabad police registered a case against six actors, including Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, along with 19 social media influencers. The case was filed at Miyapur Police Station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.



As the investigation continues, the actors have reaffirmed that their past endorsements adhered strictly to legal guidelines and that they have no association with illegal betting platforms.