Telugu Films Balance Between Scale and Soul, Says Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit charmed the audience at the Gaddar Film Awards with a warm and cheerful opening. Beginning her speech with “Namaste Hyderabad, Andaru baagunnara… that’s all I know in Telugu,” she smiled before switching to English and addressing the gathering.



“I am happy to be here amidst a pool of immense talent. Telugu cinema is known for beautifully balancing scale and soul,” she said. She praised the industry for telling stories on a grand canvas while retaining emotional depth. “They narrate stories in a spectacular way, yet they remain deeply personal and relatable,” she added.



Highlighting the growth of Telugu cinema, Madhuri noted that the industry is constantly evolving and expanding its horizons while staying rooted in its cultural essence. She expressed gratitude to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the honour. “It’s a privilege to be here among legends and icons of Telugu cinema. Congratulations to all the winners,” she said.



The event also saw congratulatory messages from Bollywood stars. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol sent in video messages praising the Telangana government for instituting the Gaddar Film Awards. Bobby Deol, who is part of the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, extended his wishes to the winners.



Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also graced the event, interacting warmly with several stars from the Telugu film fraternity.



On the work front, Madhuri Dixit continues to explore diverse roles across projects such as Kalank, Maja Ma, Panchak, and Ma Behan, showcasing her versatility and enduring screen presence.

