Telugu Film Industry Signs MOU With Japanese Film And Anime Sector

Hyderabad: The vision and resolve of Chief Minister of Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy to make Hyderabad a global hub for film activity is well known. Interacting with a visiting Japanese Film & Anime industry delegation from CODA (Content Overseas Distribution Association - Tokyo, Japan), the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the Chief Minister's vision and Telangana Government’s commitment to realise it and assured full support to the film industry to fight digital piracy and optimise their potential.

Bhatti Vikramarka congratulated the Japanese delegation and members of both Telugu and Japanese Industry organisations on the eve of CODA signing a MOU with Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) and assured them of all necessary support from the Government from time to time to achieve their objectives. The Telugu Film industry expressed its gratitude to Revanth Reddy and to the DCM for their steadfast support. The Japanese delegation briefed him about CODA’s journey and the growing popularity of Japanese content in India and across the globe. They have also acknowledged the growing appeal of Telugu films in Japan.

Later Takero GOTO, Representative Director of the CODA and Dy. Senior Director of International Affairs, Tatsuya Otsuka visited the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce to execute the MOU. The MOU envisages knowledge sharing on best practices, strategies and joint campaigns against Digital Piracy. The CODA team then examined the methods and software tools being used by TFCC’s Anti Video Piracy Cell (AVPC) and appreciated the proactive approach of the Telugu Film Industry in combating Piracy.

Digital Piracy has emerged as a transnational poly crime in recent times. Illegal betting, identity theft, online fraud, spreading of malware and cyber crimes of a very diverse na-ture are increasingly linked to Digital Piracy. To effectively deal with this situation on a sustained basis, there is a need for industries, enforcement agencies and governments globally to have bilateral and multi-lateral alliances and collaboration.

It is in this scenario, the Japanese Film and Animè industry, represented by CODA, has entered into an MOU with the TFCC. The Telugu Film Industry becomes the first Film Industry in India to have this kind of a formal collaboration with the Japanese Film / Animè Industry.



