Telugu Film Chamber To Extend Body Tenure To Tackle Tough Issues?

If industry sources are to be believed, the recent Executive Committee meeting of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has formally decided to continue with the same leadership team for another year.

The existing body — president Bharath Bushan, vice president Ashok Kumar, general secretary K K Damodar Prasad, and treasurer Prasanna Kumar and others — will remain in place, as several pressing issues facing the industry are yet to be resolved and avoided elections this July.



"After a lot of discussions and deliberations, 34 members of the executive committee agreed to the continuation, while four members opposed it," reveals a source. Out of the total 48 members, only 38 attended the meeting, but the decision was passed by a clear majority.



The source adds that the industry is currently beset by multiple challenges. “Exhibitors in the two Telugu states are on the boiling point, the Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly displeased with some members, and Telangana too has raised concerns about the actual revenues of the Telugu film industry.Hence, it was felt that the existing body, comprising mostly senior members, could handle these issues with greater credibility,” he explains.

Historically, the extension of the Chamber’s leadership tenure is not unprecedented. “Earlier, tenures led by presidents like the late Narayandas Narang, NV Prasad, and Basireddy were also extended under different circumstances,” the source points out. At this juncture, the challenges include not just external pressures but also internal matters such as extending the lease agreement of the Chamber’s building and other administrative concerns.



“In view of these factors, the decision to retain the current team for one more year was seen as a practical step,” the source concludes.