Telugu Film Chamber Meeting Deferred; Elections High On Agenda

If industry sources are to be believed, the much-awaited General Body meeting of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has been deferred by two or three weeks.

“The General Body meeting was originally slated for October 26 at the Film Chamber premises in Jubilee Hills. However, police denied permission, citing the Jubilee Hills Assembly elections, and advised the Chamber to hold the meeting after November 11. Discussions are currently underway,” revealed a source, adding that the meeting has become more of a necessity than a formality due to the extension of the current body’s term.

“A top producer urged the present committee to get their extension ratified by the General Body since elections are mandatory. They had already postponed them for three months before fixing October 26, following pressure from former presidents and other senior members who demanded elections to form a new body,” the source added.

The delay in elections has become a crucial and contentious issue, with a few members even staging protests demanding polls instead of extending the existing body’s tenure. The current committee, led by President Bharat Bushan, Vice President Ashok Kumar, General Secretary Damodar Prasad, Treasurer T. Prasanna Kumar, and Joint Secretary Mohan Vadlapatla, has reportedly received support in an executive committee meeting to continue in office.

“This extension was agreed upon after much deliberation among executive committee members, with 34 out of 38 present supporting the extension, and also, there are several unresolved issues besides a few bodies that got extended tenures in the past,” said a member of the existing body. “Exhibitors across both Telugu states are restless, the Andhra Pradesh government is displeased with a few members, and the Telangana government has raised concerns about the actual revenue figures of the Telugu film industry. These complex issues need careful handling by experienced producers, not hasty changes,” he explained.

However, a member of the rival group dismissed those claims, saying, “Just 30-odd members cannot decide the fate of elections. We must follow the bylaws. There are 4,000 members in the Chamber, and only they can decide whether to retain or replace the current body. The General Body meeting is key to resolving this.”

He further added, “Most members oppose the extension, and even several former presidents are insisting that elections be conducted as per the rules.”

When contacted, C. Kalyan, former President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, echoed the same stance. “Elections are a must. The Chamber comprises four sectors — producers, distributors, exhibitors, and studio owners — and each must get its fair chance to lead. Extensions without elections are illegal and void,” he asserted.