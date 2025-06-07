TFCC Forms 30-Member Panel To Resolve Disputes

In a major step towards resolving the longstanding conflict between producers and exhibitors, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of a 30-member committee. This decision was taken during the executive committee meeting held in Visakhapatnam on May 30.



The newly formed committee includes representatives from the three key sectors of the Telugu film industry — producers, exhibitors, and distributors. It has been tasked with addressing several pressing issues, most notably the exhibitors’ demand for a share in box office revenues over the traditional rental model.



Committee Leadership and Members



Chairman: P. Bharath Bhushan, President, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce



Convener: K. L. Damodar Prasad, Honorary Secretary, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce



Prominent industry figures part of the panel include Dil Raju, N. Sudhakar Reddy, D. Suresh Babu, Sunil Narang, T. Prasanna Kumar, C. Kalyan, Ravi Shankar Yellamanchili, DVV Danayya, Swapna Dutt, Supriya Yarlagadda, Vijayender Reddy, and Bala Govind Raj, among others.



The formation of this panel comes in the wake of growing tensions over outdated theatre rental practices. There were even rumors of a theatrical shutdown from June 1, which were later dismissed by industry leaders like Dil Raju.



Earlier, talking to Deccan Chronicle, veteran producer and exhibitor D. Suresh Babu, highlighted the urgency of reform. “The demand for fair revenue sharing dates back to 2009. With declining footfalls, the survival of over 1,500 single-screen theatres in the Telugu states is at stake,” he warned.



He stressed the need for sustainable business models, particularly for star-driven, big-budget films that rely heavily on theatrical revenues. “The rental system currently followed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is outdated. Other states have moved to a percentage-based revenue-sharing model, which is globally recognized,” he said, urging a similar shift.



Addressing political speculation surrounding the timing of the industry unrest, especially in the context of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu—Suresh Babu firmly denied any planned shutdown. “A bandh was never on the agenda. That narrative was pushed by vested interests,” he clarified.