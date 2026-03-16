Telugu Directors Caught in a Dilemma: Pan-India or Telugu Audience

Telugu film directors today appear to be caught in a creative dilemma — whether to make films that primarily appeal to audiences in the Telugu states or to design pan-India projects aimed at viewers across the country and even international markets.



Filmmakers such as S. S. Rajamouli, Nag Ashwin, Sukumar, and Prasanth Varma are focusing on large-scale projects with nationwide appeal. Their films, such as Varanasi, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa, and Jai Hanuman, aim to reach non-Telugu audiences across India and beyond, along with Telugu viewers.



At the same time, another set of directors has found consistent success by catering primarily to Telugu-speaking audiences. Filmmakers like Anil Ravipudi, Ram Abbaraju, Vashista, and Maari have delivered hits mainly among Telugu audiences in the two Telugu states and in overseas markets such as the United States. Their films include Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Samajavaragamana, Naari Naari Naduma Murari, and Anaganaga Oka Raju. 'Young directors are confused about their careers and also about designing scripts. Which script works better — targeting a global audience or focusing on Telugu-speaking viewers and a bit clueless?" says a producer on condition of anonymity.



Whereas director Dasaradh believes the choice ultimately depends on the filmmaker. “It is a director’s choice to make a film for a particular set of audience with complete freedom, so comparisons like this should be avoided,” he says. According to him, Telugu filmmakers are steadily raising the bar for the industry.



“Earlier, Telugu films were mostly restricted to audiences in the Telugu states and Telugu-speaking viewers in the US, Europe, and other regions. But Rajamouli definitely changed the game. Now filmmakers like Nag Ashwin, Sukumar and Prasanth Varma are also aiming for worldwide success,” he explains.



However, Dasaradh stresses that directors focusing on Telugu audiences should not be undervalued. “A director like Anil Ravipudi continues to entertain Telugu audiences in the Telugu states and in the US with films like Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu. He is one of the most successful and prolific filmmakers in Telugu cinema, and his connection with Telugu viewers is enviable,” he notes.



“He clearly understands the pulse of Telugu audiences and has created a brand of his own. Even young directors like Ram Abbaraju and Maari are delivering hits and keeping the box office active,” he adds.



Producer Anil Sunkara believes certain genres naturally have limited reach. “Family dramas and comedy entertainers usually work best in the Telugu states and in a few overseas centres like the US. To reach pan-India or global audiences, we need larger-than-life stories mounted on a bigger canvas with major stars,” he says.



Sunkara also notes that not every Telugu film finds success across India. “Since the rates for Hindi dubbing rights and other non-theatrical revenues have declined recently, it can sometimes be safer to focus on loyal Telugu audiences,” he concludes.

