Telugu Cinema Should Replace Bollywood: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made a bold pitch for the Telugu film industry, asserting that Telugu cinema should rightfully replace Bollywood as the face of Indian cinema. Speaking at a Telangana Gadar Film Awards event, he shared his vision for Tollywood’s future and reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting the industry.

“When the Telugu film industry approached us with a proposal, we immediately considered it,” he said. “With the support of Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and producer Dil Raju, we made it happen. The Congress party has always stood by the Telugu film industry, and it will continue to do so.”

Revanth Reddy recalled the institution of the Nandi Awards in 1964, which were introduced to honour excellence in acting, direction, and technical achievement. “I remember Akkineni Nageswara Rao receiving the Best Actor award in 1964. After a 14-year gap, we’ve successfully revived these awards and honoured deserving artists and technicians across 11 years of backlogs,” he noted.

Highlighting the evolution of Telugu cinema, the Chief Minister said, “The first generation of stars included NTR and ANR, followed by Krishna and Sobhan Babu. Then came Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. Today’s generation is led by stars like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun.” He also expressed pride in the achievements of director Nag Ashwin and the children of veteran producer Ashwini Dutt. “I’ve known them for a long time, and I’m happy to see them succeed,” he added.

He emphasized that though the government may seem stern at times, it is committed to supporting and nurturing the Telugu film industry. “By 2047, I want to see our cinema grow by leaps and bounds. Just as the government supports major industries, we will back Tollywood in a big way. I urge the industry to draft a comprehensive roadmap for its growth, and I assure you of full support and necessary infrastructure from our side,” he concluded. He says Gadar is an inspiration and guide to help people of Telangana people in all walks of life.