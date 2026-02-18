'Tell Me Lies' to end with season 3 finale

Washington: Hulu's acclaimed drama 'Tell Me Lies' will officially end with its season 3 finale, set to premiere Monday at 9 pm PT/12 am ET. Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed that the series will not return for a fourth season, bringing the story of Lucy and Stephen to a definitive close.



The announcement comes just hours before the highly anticipated finale airs. In an Instagram post on Monday, Oppenheimer revealed that the decision to end the show was intentional. "After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight's episode will be the series finale," she wrote, adding that this was always the ending she and her writing team had envisioned.



Starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, the series has charted the addictive and often toxic relationship between Lucy and Stephen, and the long-term impact of their dynamic on themselves and those around them. The narrative unfolds across two timelines, one set in 2008 at the fictional Baird College, and another in 2015 during the wedding celebrations of Bree and Evan, where former college friends reunite. Oppenheimer explained that while the creative team explored the possibility of extending the story following the strong response to season 3, they ultimately felt the series had reached its natural conclusion. She described the ending as intentional and expressed pride in being able to tell a complete story- something she acknowledged is a rarity in television. Ahead of the season 3 premiere last month, Oppenheimer had hinted that the culmination of the two timelines would align with her original vision for the series. While she left room for surprises within the season, she maintained that the overarching ending had long been mapped out, as per The Hollywood Reporter.



The ensemble cast includes Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Alicia Crowder, Gabriella Pession, Tom Ellis, Costa D'Angelo, Natalee Linez, Cat Missal and Branden Cook. Throughout the season, cast members praised the finale, with Van Patten previously describing it as an "amazing ending," in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

