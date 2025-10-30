ZEE5 to Premiere Romantic Fantasy Tamil Film ‘Kiss’ From November 7th, 2025

ZEE5, the leading homegrown OTT platform, is set to premiere the much-awaited romantic Tamil fantasy film ‘Kiss’ on November 7th, 2025. Directed and written Sathish Krishnan and produced by Romeo Pictures, the film stars Kavin and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, alongside VTV Ganesh and Rao Ramesh in pivotal characters.







Kiss follows the story of Nelson Marcus (Kavin), a gifted musician who possesses a mysterious ability, every time a couple shares a kiss, he can foresee the fate of their relationship. Though cynical about love and destiny, his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Sarah william (Preethi Asrani), who challenges his beliefs and forces him to confront his own emotions. Blending romance, humour, and a touch of fantasy, the film explores whether love can truly rewrite fate.



Talking about the film’s digital premiere, director Sathish Krishnan said, “Kiss is a light-hearted yet thought-provoking take on love and the idea of destiny. It’s a story that connects emotionally but also surprises you with its imagination. I’m thrilled that ZEE5 is bringing this film to audiences everywhere as the platform has been a strong supporter of fresh voices and stories.”



Actor Kavin shared, “Playing Arjun was both fun and challenging because it’s not a typical romantic role. The character’s journey from disbelief in love to finding meaning through it, is something many people will relate to. I’m happy that Kiss will now reach viewers through ZEE5, where so many heartfelt Tamil stories have found their audience.”



Don’t miss the digital premiere of Kiss on November 7th, streaming exclusively on ZEE5.

