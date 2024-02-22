Watch iconic playwright Mohan Rakesh's immortal play 'Adhe Adhure' on the small screen

Hyderabad: The Zee Theatre teleplay stars stalwarts like Mohan Agashe and Lillete Dubey

Even though written in 1969, path-breaking playwright Mohan Rakesh's play 'Adhe Adhure' is still a relevant and compelling account of a dysfunctional family caught in the unrelenting cycle of destitution, desperation and unfulfilled desires.

Revolving around a middle-aged woman who is forced by circumstances to meet the needs of her husband and two grown-up children, the Zee Theatre teleplay shows what happens when she begins to search for fulfillment outside marriage.

Starring Mohan Agashe, Lillete Dubey, Ira Dubey and Rajeev Siddhartha, the teleplay is directed for stage by Rohit Philip. It is filmed by Lillete Dubey.

When: 22nd February

Where: Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active