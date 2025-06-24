Zee Telugu to premiere blockbuster Thandel on June 29 at 6 PM

Zee Telugu is thrilled to announce the world television premiere of the super hit movie, Thandel. The movie received great reviews when it hit the screens in February this year.

Now, this romantic entertainer featuring Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi is making its grand debut on television, this Sunday, 29th June, at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu!



Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is inspired by real-life events from 2018 involving fishermen from Srikakulam who inadvertently drifted into Pakistani waters.

The film beautifully blends romance, action, and patriotism, following the journey of Raju (played by Naga Chaitanya), a brave fisherman, and his childhood sweetheart Satya (played by Sai Pallavi). Their love story takes a dramatic turn when a storm pushes Raju’s boat into foreign waters, leading to his capture by Pakistani authorities.

The film’s powerful performances, especially Naga Chaitanya’s career-defining role and Sai Pallavi’s emotionally resonant portrayal, have been widely praised.

While Naga Chaitanya will be seen as the main lead, Sai Pallavi plays the female lead along with Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Karunakaran in key roles. This premiere is a must-watch for families, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience right at home.

Zee Telugu, in collaboration with Radio City, is set to launch ‘Zee Telugu-Radio City Thandel Contest’ for the world television premiere of the blockbuster, Thandel. To participate, Radio City listeners must answer questions about the movie asked by the RJ between 7 PM and 8 PM from June 24 to June 28, and send their responses via WhatsApp to 9586060601. Winners will be announced on June 29, 2025, during the movie telecast at 6 PM on Zee Telugu. Don’t miss out join the Zee Telugu- Radio City Thandel contest and win exciting prizes!

Watch the Super hit movie Thandel on 29th June at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu!

