Zee Telugu Is All Set To Launch A Brand New Fiction Show, Auto Vijayashanthi on 7th July!

Zee Telugu, a prominent name in Telugu entertainment, is thrilled to invite its viewers to embark on this emotional rollercoaster ride with Auto Vijayashanthi, as it explores the depths of familial bonds and the resilience of love. This series is poised to enchant audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances, offering a viewing experience like no other. Tune in to Zee Telugu for an emotional ride with Auto Vijayashanthi, starting July 07th, every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee Telugu.



Auto Vijayashanthi is a story that revolves around family responsibilities and bonds. The narrative begins with the tragic death of Rajinikanth (played by Ali Reza), who lovingly raised his younger sisters. To fulfil her brother’s responsibilities, Vijayashanthi (played by Varshini) becomes an auto driver, and Durga (played by Sandra) seeks revenge against those responsible for her brother’s death. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi (played by Swami) enters the story. Having lost his mother and deprived of his father’s love, Chiranjeevi crosses path with Vjayashanthi. Can Vijayashanthi make her ends meet as an auto driver? How will Chiranjeevi win Vijayashanthi’s heart? What steps will Durga take to avenge her brother’s death? To find out, don’t miss Auto Vijayashanthi, airing Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM on Zee Telugu!



Featuring a talented cast and an engaging yet relatable tale, Auto Vijayashanthi promises to keep Zee Telugu viewers hooked and engaged. The show will see Swaminathan and Varshini in lead roles, while Ali Reza, Sandra, Sandya, Rajesh, Nihal and Maharshi Raghava in key roles. The amazing cast of this show will surely impress one and all with their acting prowess and the storyline will keep the viewers engaged.



Don't miss out on this unforgettable journey filled with love, sacrifice, and the enduring power of family, Auto Vijayashanthi Mon-Fri at 9:30 pm, only on Zee Telugu!

