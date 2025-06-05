Who Will Win Zee Kannada Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Finale?

Karnataka: Zee Kannada’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa stands tall as one of Karnataka’s most iconic and long-running singing reality shows, consistently winning the hearts of viewers with its incredible showcase of musical talent. This season has been no exception, offering a perfect blend of soulful performances, emotional journeys, and top-notch entertainment. As the competition reaches its electrifying climax, fans can look forward to an unforgettable grand finale. Tune in to witness the musical extravaganza on June 7th at 6 PM, only on Zee Kannada.

The latest season of Zee Kannada’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa received huge love and support from fans across Karnataka. Hosted by the energetic Anushree and judged by well-known singers Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Prakash, and music director Arjun Janya, the show featured some of the best new singing talents. Now, the finalists are all set to fight it out in the grand finale stage. Dyamesha, Balu Belagundi, Shivani, Aradhya Rao, Rashmi, Amogha Varsha will be putting their best foot forward on the finale stage.

After many weeks of tough competition and incredible performances, the Grand Finale will be a grand celebration where the top six finalists will give powerful live performances. The show has received strong engagement on both television and digital platforms, with performances by the contestants going viral and winning hearts across Karnataka. The show’s finale was a much-anticipated event, where the top finalists gave their best on a grand stage, competing for the prestigious title. With so much excitement and love from the audience, there is now a lot of curiosity and buzz around who will emerge as the winner.

The winner of Zee Kannada Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will be chosen through audience voting, giving fans the power to decide who would take home the prestigious title. Viewers supported their favourite finalists by giving missed calls to the numbers assigned to each contestant. The Grand Finale will see some high-energy performances, emotional moments, and a true celebration of music, making it an unforgettable evening. Now, it’s time for Zee Kannada’s audience to witness this victorious moment and celebrate the incredible journey of this season’s champion.

The grand finale of Zee Kannada’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will take place on June 5th. Viewers can watch the finale live on the OTT platform Zee5. Don’t miss it.

After weeks of fierce competition and unforgettable performances, watch the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale this Saturday at 6 PM, only on Zee Kannada!