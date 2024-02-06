Yandamuri Veerendranath joins Star Maa's Good Touch Bad Touch Awareness in Schools

Hyderabad: In a dedicated effort to promote awareness about the crucial issue of Good Touch Bad Touch among young children, Star Maa initiated a visit to Krishnaveni Talent School in Tirumalagiri, Hyderabad. The prominent lead artists from Star Maa's popular show, Krishna Mukunda Murari, engaged with students and parents to impart essential knowledge and raise awareness about this sensitive subject.

The event was graced by the presence of renowned novelist and screenwriter, Yandamuri Veerendranath, who honored the occasion as the chief guest. Yandamuri Veerendranath emphasized the significance of sensitizing young minds to topics like Good Touch Bad Touch, highlighting its profound impact on their psychological development as they navigate through adolescence and adulthood.

The cast members from Krishna Mukunda Murari took an active role in interacting with the students and their parents, fostering an open dialogue about the importance of recognizing and responding to different types of touches. This initiative aimed to empower the young minds with knowledge and skills to differentiate between a good touch and a bad touch, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Adding an expert perspective to the event, Ms. Nalini Goteti, a distinguished psychologist, conducted an enlightening session for the children. Ms. Goteti guided the students through an expert session, offering insights on how to identify and understand the nuances of good and bad touches, ultimately providing them with tools to protect themselves.

Star Maa's commitment to social responsibility shines through initiatives like these, reinforcing the channel's dedication to making a positive impact on the community. By collaborating with schools and respected personalities like Yandamuri Veerendranath and Ms. Nalini Goteti, Star Maa continues to play a vital role in raising awareness on crucial societal issues.