Wild Card Entry for Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has been hosting Bigg Boss Telugu since season 3, is once again at the helm for season 9.

The new season kicked off a couple of days ago. This season's contestants include Sreeja, Priya, Pavan, Harish, Kalyan, and Manish, who are commoners, while Sanjjanaa, Suman, Thanuja, Flora, Emmanuel, Rithu, Bharani, Shrasti, and Ramu are the celebrity contestants on the show.



Rumors are circulating that there will be a wild card entry into the Bigg Boss house. It is being said that the serial actress Brahmamudi Kavya, also known as Deepika Rangaraju, is likely to make a wild card entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house.



It is not yet confirmed whether Deepika or some other celebrity will make a wild card entry into the house.



Here are a few pictures of Deepika Rangaraju; take a look:















