Watch Sahebji Darling, Zee Theatre's quick-witted mystery





Penned by famous Marathi writer Ratnakar Matkari, the black comedy is packed with unexpected twists



Inspired by American playwright Joseph Kesselring's play 'Arsenic and Old Lace', Marathi writer Ratnakar Matkari's 'Sahebji Darling' revolves around two quirky, Parsi spinster sisters Gulubai and Ferubai in whose basement are buried countless secrets. Are they as innocent, charming and harmless as they appear to be? And what happens when their long lost nephew Behram shows up? Are many more murders in the offing? The teleplay is directed by Rasika Agashe and she also stars in it along with Alok Rajwade, Vishakha Mahesh Subhedar, Padmanabh Bhind, Vaishnavi Ratna, Prashant and Vikrant Thakar.



When: 23rd April



Where: Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active



