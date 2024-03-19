Warner Bros. Discovery Kids Entertainment Announce Holi Special Program





: It's time to welcome summer filled with colours, festivities, and fun! Warner Bros. Discovery unveils an exciting new line-up for its kids' entertainment channels – Cartoon Network, POGO, and Discovery Kids, featuring beloved animated characters and captivating tales from local and global fan-favourites. Kickstarting the Holi week, new stunts and shows promise an immersive experience with laughter, colours, and more.This Holi season, fans will join the mysteries and heroic experiences withon Cartoon Network, where a marathon of specials, movies and themed episodes starts March 24 till March 29 from 11:30 am onwards. This special programming guarantees limitless enjoyment for the entire family, offering a captivating blend of humour and adventure that will keep everyone entertained throughout the Holi week.On POGO, starting March 23 to March 29 at 11:30 am, fans will enjoy daily specials - movies, premieres, and new tales featuring India's favourite homegrown superheroand supercop. The Holi weekend will also take viewers on an exciting adventure as Bal Hanuman joins Chhota Bheem’s fight over evil with the premiere of part three of the Big Picture – ‘’, ensuring a colourful and joyous celebration for kids and families on Sunday, March 24 at 11:30 am.Holi specials don't end here. Join the festivities withandon Discovery Kids as the toons take centre stage in a delightful movie marathon from March 23 to March 29 at 10:30 pm onwards. Titoo with his friends and the Fukrey gang extend a warm invitation to viewers for an adventurous and joy-filled Holi extravaganza. Exclusively featured on Discovery Kids, this movie marathon promises a perfect blend of excitement and fun for the entire family to enjoy during the festive season.The anticipation builds asandblend in their masterful pranks in the new special, 'April Fool aur Hum Cool', promising mysterious tales and wholesome entertainment. Starting at 10 am on April 1, the curated special will take viewers into a world of spoofs, twists, and laughter for a delightful April Fool's Day experience for parents and kids. Brace yourselves for a captivating journey filled with clever pranks and heartwarming moments as Titoo and the Fukrey gang bring their unique charm to the special celebration.Get ready for an entertaining experience, as the channels deliver non-stop fun tailored for kids and families this festive season. Whether it is the enchanting tales of 'April Fool aur Hum Cool' or other exciting programming, this month promises to celebrate laughter and entertainment.Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ network combines a rich legacy of characters with a deep roster of creatives and unique brands of storytelling.In India, Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ network comprises Cartoon Network, POGO and Discovery Kids, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Together, the portfolio includes best in original animated content including, multi-award-winning localsandand global hits like, as well as iconic chase comedy show