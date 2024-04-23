Cartoon Network Adds Another Masterpiece to its Anime Content line up

Premiering May 5 at 1:00 PM, with a repeat telecast Mon-Friday at 9:00 PM in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, catch the adrenaline-fueled journey of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates exclusively on Cartoon NetworkMumbai: The cultural phenomenon and epic pirate adventure story embraced all over the world docks on Cartoon Network in India! Cartoon Network today announced the arrival of globally acclaimed manga series ‘ONE PIECE’ with its “One Piece: Land of Wano Arc” storyline for the first time on Indian Television in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Adding sparkle to the summer season and to its cache of popular Japanese anime slate, the channel is hosting the adrenaline-pumping, dazzling adventures of Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats Pirates, starting May 5 every Sunday at 1:00 pm thereafter Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm.Produced by the legendary anime studio Toei Animation Inc. and based on the top-selling manga title of all time by creator Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is an epic sea tale chronicling the escapades of unstoppable Monkey D. Luffy, a pirate with unflinching drive to become the pirate king. Together, Luffy and the courageous Straw Hat Pirates forge a path through unimaginable hardships and experiences during their thrilling captivating journey.A truly amazing feast is in store for every ride-or-die ONE PIECE fan, as “One Piece: Land of Wano Arc” arrives on Cartoon Network. Sending waves of excitement through the Indian anime community, the plot of Wano Country Arc centers on the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance assembling their forces in anticipation of the impending battle with the Beasts Pirates and to save the world from Kaido.Talking about the show’s premiere, Uttam Pal Singh, Head of Kids Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Cartoon Network has always taken the lead in offering its viewers original and widely recognised stories and our anime slate is a true reflection of that. We have received a great deal of love and support from our fans in the last two years, and we are thrilled to bring another gem for all anime aficionados and Cartoon Network fans with the incredible storytelling and experience of “One Piece: Land of Wano Arc” from the sprawling ‘ONE PIECE’ universe. The show’s universal themes of bravery, friendship, and never die attitude perfectly complements Cartoon Network's guiding principles.”“The series with regional dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam will be seen by millions of anime lovers across India while taking fans of Cartoon Network on an exciting and thrilling voyage”, he added.Renowned voiceover artists lend their prowess to the show’s main characters in Hindi – Vaibhav Thakkar as Luffy, Kaith Handa as Usopp, Nikita Salaskar as Chopper, Pragti Kothari as Robin and others.Cartoon Network extends an invitation to all Straw Hats to explore an anime filled "May Super Sundays" extravaganza. Watch One Piece: Land of Wano Arc starting May 5 at 1:00 PM, with a repeat telecast at 9:00 PM every Sunday, featuring power-packed episodes brimming with sea tales.