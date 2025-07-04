The Traitors Crowns Uorfi Javed & Nikita Luther as Winners, Payout Eclipses Bigg Boss OTT 3 by 180%!

The Traitors (Season 1), hosted by Karan Johar and streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has announced that Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerged as the winners, both playing as "innocents" in the game.

The key highlight is that their prize money is 180% higher than the cash prize won by Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, which was Rs 25 lakh.

Uorfi and Nikita won a total of Rs 70.5 lakh, which they will split equally, with each receiving Rs 37.5 lakh.



The first season features a mix of celebrities, including Anshula Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Karan Kundrra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Raftaar, Jannat Zubair, and many more.

The show revolves around a group of 20 celebrity contestants who are secretly divided into two groups: the "Innocents" and the "Traitors."

