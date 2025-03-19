Telangana: Haj 2025 final instalment details released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee has released the third and final instalment details for pilgrims departing from the Hyderabad embarkation point for Haj 2025.



Pilgrims must pay the balance final instalment of `58,000 per head by April 3. Haj Committee chairman Syed Gulam Afzal Biabani (Khusro Pasha) has urged pilgrims to complete the payment before the April 3 deadline to avoid any inconvenience.





For updates and further details, the Haj Committee has advised pilgrims to join the official Telegram channel or contact 040-23298793 during office hours, from 10.30 am to 4 pm.



