Suman Shetty vs Shrasti Verma: Who will get eliminated from BBT9?

Bigg Boss Telugu is gearing up for its first-week elimination. Sanjana, Rithu, Shrasti Verma, Suman Shetty, Emmanuel, Thanuja, Flora Saini, Raju Rathod, and Demon Pavan are in the nominations.



The contestants in the danger zone this week are Shrasti Verma, Suman Shetty, and Flora Saini. We don’t know who Nagarjuna will eliminate from the house.

There is social media buzz that Shrasti Verma will be eliminated from the house. The official confirmation about the first week's elimination will come with Sunday's episode.



Back on the show, Nagarjuna is grilling the housemates and appreciating Sanjana for her performance.



