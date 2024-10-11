Star Vs Food Survival Returns for Season 2 on Discovery Channel and Discovery+

Warner Bros. Discovery, the #1 in the non-fiction content segment, is thrilled to announce the return of the fan-favorite culinary adventure series, Star vs Food Survival, with its much-anticipated Season 2. Premiering on 28th October 2024, Mondays at 9:00 PM on Discovery Channel and Discovery+, this new season promises to deliver even more action-packed and adrenaline-pumping challenges with culinary creativity as celebrities challenge themselves in some of India’s most untamed locations.

Hosted by renowned celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, this season each episode will feature an exciting new cast of stars -- Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan in Maharashtra’s Western Ghats, cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan in the arid Himachal Pradesh, South Indian film superstar Shriya Saran in the foothills of the Himalayas and celebrated stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui in the dense jungles of Meghalaya’s Mawsynram. Each episode will take viewers on a breathtaking journey through remote landscapes, where the stars must conquer survival challenges, and transform foraged ingredients into mouthwatering dishes.

"They say life happens outside of your comfort zone. True to that philosophy, this season of Star Vs Food is not just about food—it’s about survival, creativity, and embracing the unknown,” says Chef Ranveer Brar. “We are taking our celebrity guests out of their homes and into some of India’s most rugged landscapes, where they face real challenges. But amidst it all, we find inspiration in nature’s ingredients and create something truly special. The journeys are intense, but the rewards—both culinary and personal—are worth every moment.”

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, shared his excitement about the new season: “With the second season of Star vs Food Survival, we wanted to take the successful celebrity-adventure format to the next level. This season is all about truly embracing the wild with more intense challenges than before. We have fused survival, stunning locales, and gastronomic brilliance in ways that truly push the boundaries of what’s possible. With Ranveer at the helm once again, this season is going to be an exhilarating journey, both for the stars and the audience.”

One of the most exciting aspects of Star vs Food Survival is the diversity of locations and ingredients that span the length and breadth of India. From the humid jungles of Meghalaya to the arid highlands of Himachal and the lush Western Ghats, each episode showcases the stunning beauty of these regions while highlighting local ingredients and flavors. The combination of survival skills and regional cuisine creates a truly unique adventure.

Star vs Food Survival Season 2 is presented by Pepsi, co-powered by Hellmann's and Policy Bazaar, partnered by Lizol, Prestige, Suzuki Avenis, and Mamy Poko Pants, and in association with Maharashtra Tourism.

Tune in to Star Vs Food Survival Season 2 every Monday at 9:00 PM IST on Discovery Channel and streaming on Discovery+