Spoiler Alert: Yeh Dil Kya Kehlata Hai Today's Episode

Episode 1221 of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" opens with Krish recounting a friend's experience with a house fire, prompting Abhira to offer support. However, tensions escalate when Charu, Aryan, and Kiara engage in a heated argument with Abhira upon her arrival. Ruhi intervenes, questioning Abhira's behavior and receiving a rebuke in return.





Amidst the commotion, Armaan silently observes. Abhira defends her actions, citing the values instilled by her mother, including standing up for righteousness. As the disagreement escalates, Abhira asserts her independence from Ruhi's influence, leading Armaan to express concern about her conflicts with family members. Abhira exits, leaving Armaan to contemplate the situation and plan to discuss it with their grandmother.





Meanwhile, Abhira, holding a photo of Akshu, stumbles upon a file containing comforting notes from Akshu. She reminisces about their moments together, emotionally overwhelmed. Simultaneously, Ruhi receives a video call from Manav, proposing friendship, prompting Dadi to encourage Ruhi to consider the offer despite her reservations.





In a subsequent scene, Ruhi questions Dadi's decision to involve Armaan in a case, expressing doubt about his alignment with her choices. Abhira's mishap with misplaced files leads to a short circuit, with Armaan coming to her aid. A confrontation ensues, with Abhira demanding evidence to clear Dadi's name.





As tensions rise, Dadi criticizes Abhira's actions, accusing her of attempting to sow discord within the family. Abhira is deeply affected, reflecting on her own family and upbringing as the episode concludes.