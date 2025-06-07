Sneak Peek Of Tonight's Episode Of Asit Kumarr Modi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In Collaboration With I4C

Bapuji started by scolding everyone, highlighting their hypocrisy. When profits were rolling in, they were all praises for Mehta, showering him with gratitude and admiration. But the moment losses struck, they turned against him, placing all the blame squarely on his shoulders. He questioned if they had completely forgotten their moral values and the essence of staying united through thick and thin.

Bapuji reminded them how their greed for quick money blinded them, stripping away the compassion and trust that had always held them together. He stressed that values and kindness are the true pillars of strength, far greater than any financial gain.



As his words sank in, an uneasy silence filled the within society people, how would they ever make things right and seek forgiveness from Mehta Sahab when the truth came to light?







To watch the full episode, tune in tonight at 8:30 PM, only on SAB TV!



Recap of the previous episode: As Popatlal entered the village, two locals stopped him. Calmly, he claimed he was searching for his runaway snake, leaving them uneasy enough to let him pass. Exploring the village, Popatlal noticed rows of small houses, each holding secrets of its own. In one such house, he stumbled upon the heart of the Paiso Ki Baarish scam. Memories rushed back of hearing about their fraudulent bumper profit schemes that lured gokuldham people into investing huge sums. Inside, he overheard the scammers boasting how neither the police nor any outsider could ever uncover their operation.



In another house, he spotted Seema Ji, the woman who had called him with the fake OTP story. She was operating similar tricks, weaving tales to deceive others. While recording their schemes discreetly, One girl stepped out, her sharp gaze catching his movements. She approached him, determined to uncover his intentions. He explained that he was searching for his snake.



Could Popatlal gather the evidence he needed, or would his cover be blown before he could expose the scam?

