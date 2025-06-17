Sneak Peek of TMKOC Tonight’s Episode: Chaos On Wheels With Laughter, Panic

Tonight in Gokuldham, the excitement takes a different turn as everyone gears up for their picnic trip, ready to create lasting memories at the Holiday Home.

The bus is packed with energy, but amidst all the commotion, they unknowingly leave Bapuji behind at a vada pav stall. As Bapuji waits, unsure of what to do, a kind stranger offers help, suggesting he can assist him in finding the bus. What Bapuji comes to understand is that their destination is none other than Taarak’s boss’s bungalow. With no additional information, no idea where the bus might be, and no clear plan, Bapuji is left stranded, armed only with the names of the Gokuldham members and a growing sense of unease.



Meanwhile, back on the bus, the realization hits like a thunderbolt. Panic ensues as the gang realizes they’ve left Bapuji behind. Guilt starts pouring in faster than soda at Abdul’s shop, and the Gokuldham members scrambles to figure out their next move. While everyone is flustered, the kind stranger insists on helping Bapuji, confidently offering him a bike ride to chase the bus, turning the moment into a mix of action and comedy!



Will this picnic mishap turn into a whirlwind of unexpected twists?



Recap of the previous episode:

Amid all the joy, a shocking realization dawns upon them they have left Bapuji behind during the stop! Panic sets in as they contemplate what to do next. Will they manage to bring Bapuji back and continue their picnic as planned, or is this mishap the beginning of a thunderous scolding from him? The journey now teeters on the edge of chaos, promising a mix of fun, drama, and an unforgettable story ahead.

