Shrasti Verma's Earnings from Bigg Boss Telugu 9!

The first elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has taken place. The Pushpa 2 choreographer, Shrasti Verma, has been eliminated from the show.

It is reported that her weekly earnings were Rs 2 lakhs during her time in the house. The eviction was quite emotional.

She was only in the house for one week and didn't get a chance to prove herself like the other housemates before she faced eviction.



She was evicted from the house because she received the fewest votes from her viewers and fans.



The weekend episode was both fun and emotional, with the host, Nagarjuna, "schooling" a few contestants, including Srija and Emmanuel.



The second week's nominations are all set to begin today.

