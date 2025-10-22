 Top
Seventh Week: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Buzz Suggests No Elimination

Television
22 Oct 2025 9:07 AM IST

According to reports, Srinivas Sai and Ramya Moksha are in the danger zone with the least votes in unofficial polls.

Seventh Week: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Buzz Suggests No Elimination
A screengrab from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, which is currently in its 9th season. The ongoing season is different, as the showmakers included celebrities and commoners this time to enthrall the viewers.

The nominated contestants for the seventh week are Thanuja, Kalyan, Sanjana, Divya, Ramu Rathod, and Rithu Chowdary.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that the makers are planning to have no elimination this weekend. If there is an elimination on the cards, it remains to be seen who will leave the house this weekend.

DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

