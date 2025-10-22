Seventh Week: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Buzz Suggests No Elimination

Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, which is currently in its 9th season. The ongoing season is different, as the showmakers included celebrities and commoners this time to enthrall the viewers.



The nominated contestants for the seventh week are Thanuja, Kalyan, Sanjana, Divya, Ramu Rathod, and Rithu Chowdary.

According to reports, Srinivas Sai and Ramya Moksha are in the danger zone with the least votes in unofficial polls.



Murmurs are doing the rounds that the makers are planning to have no elimination this weekend. If there is an elimination on the cards, it remains to be seen who will leave the house this weekend.

