Sanjanaa Galrani Emerges as a Strong Contender in Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Sanjanaa Galrani is becoming one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house. In the initial days, she was on the verge of being evicted.



However, Sanjanaa’s active participation in the tasks has managed to capture the attention of viewers. Nagarjuna, the host of the show, is also impressed with her performance in the house.



Over the past few days, Sanjanaa’s popularity has been soaring, and she is receiving support from fans of the show.



According to reports, Sanjanaa is one of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, owing to her massive fan following.



Let’s wait and see how long Sanjanaa manages to survive in the house.

