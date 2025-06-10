ZEE Kannada Invites Karnataka To Celebrate ‘Togetherness’

Bengaluru: Zee Kannada, one of the most iconic and beloved channels in Karnataka, reaching 45 million viewers across 12 million households every month, embarks on a new chapter with the unveiling of its new identity and brand ethos- ‘Sadaa Nimmondige Nimma Zee Kannada. Reinforcing its deep-rooted connection to Kannada cultural fabric, the channel launches this heartfelt campaign that celebrates belonging, community, and everyday emotional truths.

At the heart of the campaign lies a simple yet powerful sentiment: ‘Koodi Baalidare Swarga Sukha’— celebrating the strength of togetherness and the shared moments that create impact and compound goodness, propel us forward, and overcome obstacles. Every shared moment sparks hope, builds support, and fuels collective strength, reminding us that together, we can rise above challenges.

The brand film is shaped by the textures, voices, and emotional truths of the community it represents. Featuring Kannada characters and stories that reflect everyday realities, the film is a cinematic tribute to the deep sense of connection, making viewers across the Karnataka feel truly seen, heard, and at home.

Anchoring the narrative is the heartfelt story of an army father who is called to duty just days before his daughter’s wedding. In his absence, the entire village steps in like one big family taking charge of every little detail and making sure the celebration happens with the same joy and warmth. On the wedding day he finds everything perfectly arranged, his wife smiles and says, “Ishtu dodda parivaara jothegidda mele yochisodu enide,” leaving him deeply moved.

Zee Kannada’s new brand film beautifully captures the essence of Kannada culture, radiating love, togetherness, and rich cultural heritage. Set against the backdrop of Mandya, the film showcases a vibrant wedding immersed in tradition, featuring iconic elements like the Chappra, Rangoli designs, an ancient temple and Arshina Shashtra, a key ritual in the wedding.

Speaking about the campaign, Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “The campaign ‘Aapka Apna ZEE’, is a powerful multilingual brand film series that brings alive the essence of the many Indias that live in one country. It is a mirror to how India shows up for each other. Each of the seven films is deeply rooted in the cultural milieu of its region— capturing its rhythm, rituals, landscapes, and the authenticity of its people. From the rains becoming a character in Kerala, to a village in Andhra Pradesh known for its legacy of army service, every story reflects the cultural richness and emotional truths of real India. This campaign is a reaffirmation of ZEE’s role as a trusted companion in the daily lives of millions. Saath Hai Toh Baat Hai’ is a sentiment that links to the heartbeat of millions of homes, where ZEE isn’t just watched, but welcomed every day.”

Speaking about the campaign, Deepak Sriramulu, Business Head of Zee Kannada, shared, “With Sadaa Nimmondige Nimma Zee Kannada, we wanted to create something that feels deeply personal to every Kannadiga. This film isn’t just a story, but it’s a celebration of the everyday bonds, emotions, and values that define our culture. Every frame, every ritual shown is rooted in real life, because that’s what Zee Kannada stands for stories that feel like your own. ‘Koodi Baalidare Swarga Sukha’ isn’t just a saying; it’s a truth we see come alive in homes across Karnataka every single day.”

The campaign was unveiled during the airing of 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025, with all seven films premiering simultaneously across Zee’s TV channels and digital that allowed audiences to experience one idea through seven distinct voices at the same time.

With ‘Sadaa Nimmondige Nimma Zee Kannada’, the network emerges itself as a companion that reflects every home, every voice, and every lived emotion. A brand that belongs to its audience, because it speaks their language, shares their values, and grows with them.

This is more than a new identity.

This is ‘Sadaa Nimmondige Nimma Zee Kannada’.