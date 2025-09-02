 Top
Rithu Chowdary to Grace Bigg Boss 9 Telugu

DC Correspondent
2 Sept 2025 10:17 AM IST

The show will be officially launched on September 7, 2025.

Nagarjuna.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has been creating a lot of buzz. The show's makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it appealing to the audience. The show will be officially launched on September 7, 2025.

According to reports, Rithu Chowdary is likely to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9. She is a popular influencer and has a huge following among the youth. Her inclusion is interesting.

Rithu's presence will surely add more spark to the show.

