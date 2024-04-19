Rishton Ka Live Telecast is about every family: Himani Shivpuri

Veteran television and film actor Himani Shivpuri has a strong affinity with stage as she is a National School of Drama alumuna. Working in Zee Theatre’s teleplay ‘Rishton Ka Live Telecast’ was a welcome opportunity for her to reconnect with her roots and to enact a role that she strongly resonates with. She is also happy that the well-written family drama has now been translated into Kannada and Telugu and says, "'Rishton Ka Live Telecast' is about every family, regardless of which milieu they belong to. It is a very relatable story and will be loved by theatre lovers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."

The actor who played many powerful roles on stage, portrays a matriarch in the teleplay that will be screened on 27th April on Dish TV Rangmanch Active, D2H Rangmanch Active and Airtel Spotlight. The story sheds light on the interpersonal issues within the Sharma family which is struggling with miscommunication, generation gap and a lot more. When the constantly bickering Sharmas get the opportunity to participate in a reality show, they pretend to get along before the camera. However soon, the cracks in their relationships begin to show and it becomes clear that regardless of the prize money, it is not easy to pretend to be a happy family. The story then shows how they begin to realize the dysfunction within.

About her character, Himani says, “I play a strong mother and all women watching the teleplay will identify with her. Very often mothers are taken for granted and I know that feeling as well! Only the love of family sustains us in a difficult time and yet apps and gadgets have replaced real communication between parents and children. Young people spend so much time on social media and even children are busy playing games on the computer or on their phones. The teleplay encourages us to ask ourselves if we are losing out on tangible human connection. Has that been phased out by technology? This teleplay conveys that relationships must be nurtured with love and care to thrive."

The teleplay, she says, beautifully captures the nuances of the connection between a mother and daughter; a husband and wife and a mother and son and hopes that families will watch the play and cherish the precious moments that will just pass us by if we do not make time for our loved ones.