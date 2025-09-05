Popular Folk Singer Set to Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is all set to commence on September 7, 2025. The anticipation among fans is growing as they wonder which celebrities will be entering the new season.



We are hearing about several celebrities who are likely to enter the house, and now, folk singer Ramu Rathod joins the list.

He is a very popular Telangana folk musician who gained recognition with the song 'Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu'. Other hit songs include 'Sommasilli Pothunnave O Chinna Ramulamma', 'Ringu Ringula', 'Yedikelli Vachinaave', and 'Are Emainde Pilla'.

Ramu Rathod will enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as one of the contestants. Other rumored contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 include Asha Saini, Bharani Shankar, Sanjana Garlani, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth fame Emmanuel and Varsha, actresses Tejaswini Gowda, Debjani Modak, and Rithu Chowdary, Naga Durga Gutha, and Instagram influencer Ramya Moksha.