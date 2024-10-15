Nostalgia Alert! Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji in new Avatar on Doordarshan

This definitely should be marked as a delightful nostalgia retreat! The iconic 1989 serial Fauji, which introduced India to the Iconic actor, Shahrukh Khan, is set to return with a fresh new version. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh, in collaboration with India’s prestigious national broadcaster Doordarshan, will bring Fauji 2 to the audience in an updated, modern format.





Filmmaker Sandeep Singh stated, “We are bringing back one of the greatest shows ever seen on television, but in a new and exciting version. The 1989 Fauji gave us Shahrukh Khan, an actor who captivated the entire nation not just with his unconventional looks but with his extraordinary energy and talent. With Fauji 2, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth.”





In Fauji 2, Sandeep Singh shall be introducing Vikas Jain to mainstream television. Vikas, previously known for his appearances in reality shows, will portray Colonel Sanjay Singh, while Gauhar Khan will take on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur and a cadet trainer specialising in weaponry.



Legend Studios and Sandeep Singh are all set to recreate history with this iconic adaptation by introducing 12 new actors to the world of cinema. The actors have been tactfully selected for their sheer talent from all over the country. The serial focuses on the trials, struggles, and camaraderie of army personnel and introduces new actors in pivotal roles.

Below is a breakdown of the actors, their characters, and the regions they hail from:

Aashish Bhardwaj as Daksh Desai, Surat Utkarsh Kohli as Rangrez Phogat, Charkhi Dadri, Haryana

Rudra Soni as Harun Malik, Srinagar Aman Singh Deep as Vikram Singh Bagga, Chandigarh

Ayaan Manchanda as Aakash Chhetri, Darjeeling

Niel Satpuda as Vijay Sachan, Kanpur Suvansh Dhar as Abhimanyu Rai, Deolali, Maharashtra

Priyanshu Rajguru as Subbu Balakrishnan, Chennai

Udit Kapur as Arjun Negi , New Delhi Maansi as Kavya Rajadhyaksha, Deolali, Maharashtra

Sushmita Bhandari as Kinjal Joshi, Surat





Filmmaker Sandeep Singh says, “It’s fascinating that the actors chosen to play these roles are, in real life, from the same states as their characters. We left no stone unturned in casting the right talent from across India.”





Sandeep Singh further elaborated, “We spent six months brainstorming to develop a story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Unlike the usual television narratives, Fauji 2 has a unique storytelling style, which will be one of its highlights. The show is rich in emotion and will offer a close look at the lives of army personnel, their bonds despite cultural and religious differences, and their dedication to safeguarding the country. Fauji 2 is a tale of courage and inspiration.”





Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of DOORDARSHAN, added, "'Fauji,' one of our most prestigious shows, continues to rule hearts and it just had to come back for today's audiences. We are thrilled to bring 'Fauji 2' and can't wait for the audiences to experience the valour of our army officers, once again."





Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Doordarshan added, "Fauji was one of the most acceptable and successful serials of its time. When we came across the concept of Fauji 2, it took us no time to begin working on this iconic project. The show shall be on-air very soon and we are ecstatic to bring the magic of 'Fauji' once again to the Indian audiences."





Adding to the appeal, Padma Shri and National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of Fauji 2. The show will feature 11 songs, with music composed by Filmfare Award-winning music director Shreyas Puranik. Music directors Shashi Suman and Jazim Sharma have also contributed, with lyrics by Prashant Ingole, Mahimma Bhardwaj, and Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay.





Produced by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vikas Jain and Zafar Mehdi, Fauji 2 marks the series debut of film director Abhinav Pareek, who earlier directed Sab Moh Maaya Hai and A Wedding Story.





Show will air on Doordarshan and will be broadcasted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.