Meet the Popular Contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows in the Telugu-speaking states.

A couple of days ago, the new season started, and Shrasti Verma was evicted during the first week's elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is currently in its second week, and nominations are underway; the list is expected to be released with tonight's episode.



Did you know who is gaining the most traction in the Bigg Boss Telugu house? She is none other than Thanuja Puttaswamy, who has become one of the most talked-about contestants. She has been winning hearts from the audience with the way she is playing and handling the game inside the house.









She is staying away from spreading negativity about other contestants, confidently voicing her opinions, and managing to stay calm when others provoke her with words.









Thanuja’s attitude in the house has earned her a good fan following, and fans of the show are appreciating her on social media for her kind nature and poise.

