Meet the Most Polarizing Contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Television
DC Correspondent
13 Sept 2025 11:31 AM IST

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been trending on social media.

A screengrab from the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been trending on social media. While some contestants are winning the hearts of the audience, one contestant, in particular, is getting a lot of backlash from viewers.

Srija Dammu, who entered the house as a commoner, has been criticized for her behavior. Her aggressive actions and the way she lashes out have not gone over well with the audience, and many viewers find her gameplay difficult to watch. There are others who believe that such aggression is par for the course in the reality show.

A video of a heated argument between Sanjana and Srija went viral on social media. Now that the weekend is here, host Nagarjuna will be returning to his duties.

It remains to be seen whether he will address and school Srija on her behavior.

