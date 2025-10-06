Meet the Most Cunning Person of Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been grabbing everyone's attention on social media, thanks to the housemates and their games.



According to the ousted housemates Priya Shetty and Maryada Naveen, Bharani is the most cunning person. That's not all; he is manipulating everyone inside the house. He has been influencing the other housemates in self-serving ways without letting them know his game! Some of the former contestants have called Bharani a fox for his tactics in the house. It has to be seen how Bharani will react to these criticisms once he is back from the house.



Actor-politician Naga Babu extended his support for Bharani recently. Let's wait and see how long Bharani is going to survive in the house.



Talking about the show, Harita Harish was eliminated from the house in Sunday's episode.

