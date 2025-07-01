Know Everything About Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Host and Promo Details

Actor Kiccha Sudeep will host the upcoming new season, Bigg Boss Season 12. He has been hosting the popular reality show since its inception. He wanted to quit hosting at the end of Season 11, as the hosting duties caused him stress.

It looks like the showmakers have somehow convinced Sudeep not only to host Bigg Boss Season 12, but they also have a four-year contract with him, which means that Sudeep will be hosting the show until Season 15.



Sudeep had a couple of meetings with the showmakers, and he put forth one condition regarding the start date of the show.



"They wanted it to start on a certain date, and I have requested them to push it ahead by 3-4 weeks, as I am committed to trying and ensuring that I have a film release in 2025. Billa Ranga Baashaa is ongoing, and another project will be announced shortly," he said.



The promo for Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has been shot and is going to be released in a couple of days. It remains to be seen who all will grace the show.



Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss Kannada 12 updates.

