This state has become my second home, says Premi Vishwanath

Kerala kutty Premi Vishwanath is a household name, thanks to her appearance in the most highly rated Telugu TV serial, 'Karthika Deepam'. The Telugu audience has connected to her character Deepa, 'Vantalakka' for seven years now. The makers recently renewed the show for a new season much for the delight of the TV audience. In between, Premi was also seen in the Telugu movie, Custody starting Naga Chaitanya. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actress talks about what makes Hyderabad her second home.

How does it feel to be part of the longest running TV show which has broken all records?

It's a very happy feeling. It’s not every day that you get to be a part of such unique show.





After playing Deepa for long, how much of the character has influenced you in real life?

Every character we play as artists always leaves quite a lot of it with us. It is but natural that the character I played for so many years will influence my real life too.

Your mother tongue is Malayalam, how did you manage Telugu in the initial days?

It was definitely not easy, a lot of hard work had to go into it. but with the help of the team and regular practice it got easy as days passed.

People usually put on makeup to stand out, but you agreed to do a role where you had to paint yourself in black to go de-glam. Did it not feel risky?

I didn’t feel like that at that moment. As an artist, you always look forward to doing some good work. The character or the role becomes more important. The complexities in the character just adds more depth to our acting.



