Star Maa’s Kartheeka Deepam 2 Ignites Fan Fervor

Hyderabad: Star Maaorganized the eagerly awaited pre-release event of “KartheekaDeepam 2”. It illuminated the hearts of fans as the stars Nirupam (Karthik) and PremiViswanath (Deepa) graced the occasion. Hosted in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, this event saw an exuberant gathering of fervent fans of the show, marking the dawn of a new era in Indian television.





Star Maa’s the super-hit Indian Telugu television showKartheekaDeepam 1, carved an indelible mark in the annals of Indian television history, capturing the hearts of millions across the nation. As anticipation soared for KartheekaDeepam 2, fans congregated with palpable excitement to celebrate the upcoming season.





The event commenced with a traditional mangalaharathi, as fans welcomed their beloved stars to the stage with fervent cheers and applause. The atmosphere was electrifying as the air buzzed with anticipation for the special preview of KartheekaDeepam 2.





The unveiling of the special preview left the audience spellbound, as they witnessed the enthralling entry of their favorite stars on the small screen. Cheers and applause reverberated throughout the venue, reflecting the immense adoration and anticipation for the upcoming season.





Speaking at the event, Nirupam (Karthik), KartheekaDeepam( Season 1) serial was No.1 and most loved Telugu serial in BARC era And was the first time ever that Indian Telugu serial television witnessed typical family drama covering a range of relationships and emotions.





Speaking on the occasion, PremiViswanath (Deepa),some said I cried a lot, but there were others who blessed me. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this KartheekaDeepam serial a most loved one.





KartheekaDeepam 2 will air on Star Maa every Monday to Saturday at 8 PM, starting from March 25th, 2024.