Kantara Chapter 1 Secures Massive OTT Deal Ahead of Theatrical Release

DC Correspondent
12 Sept 2025 10:04 AM IST

The film's trailer is scheduled to be released on September 20, 2025.

Rishab Shetty.

Actor Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025, creating incredible hype among audiences.

The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to ensure it becomes a bigger hit and reaches a wider audience.

They have finalized a post-theatrical digital release deal with Prime Video.

The film's streaming rights for all languages have been sold for a whopping Rs 125 crore.

The film's trailer is scheduled to be released on September 20, 2025.

