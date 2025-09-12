Kantara Chapter 1 Secures Massive OTT Deal Ahead of Theatrical Release

Actor Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025, creating incredible hype among audiences.

The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to ensure it becomes a bigger hit and reaches a wider audience.



They have finalized a post-theatrical digital release deal with Prime Video.

The film's streaming rights for all languages have been sold for a whopping Rs 125 crore.



The film's trailer is scheduled to be released on September 20, 2025.

