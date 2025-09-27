Kalyan or Priya Shetty: Who Will Be Eliminated from BBT9?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has proven to be interesting for viewers, as the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in getting back at each other during the tasks.



BBT9 is now gearing up for the third week's eviction. The nominated contestants for this week are Rithu Chowdary, Harita Harish, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, and Kalyan Padala.



The buzz on social media suggests that either Kalyan Padala or Priya Shetty will be evicted from the house, as they are reportedly at the bottom with the least number of votes.



On the other hand, rumors are circulating that there will be no elimination. The word is that the makers are planning a Dasara special episode for Sunday and will announce a no-eviction week.



It remains to be seen who will get evicted—Kalyan or Priya Shetty—if an elimination is indeed on the cards.

