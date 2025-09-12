 Top
Jabardasth Comedian To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

DC Correspondent
12 Sept 2025 9:54 AM IST

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been the talk of the town since its inception.

Nagarjuna.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been the talk of the town since its inception. Currently, there are 19 contestants in the house, and Sanjana and Emmanuel are gaining a lot of attention from the viewers.

Fans of the show are urging the Bigg Boss makers to make the show extra special by bringing in a wild card contestant.

Rumors are circulating on social media that Jabardasth comedian Hyper Aadi's name is making the rounds as a potential wild card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 9. However, this has not been officially confirmed yet.

Let's wait and see who will make a wild card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

