Five New Faces: Meet the Wild Card Entries for Bigg Boss Telugu 9

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been trending on social media since the very first day. The housemates are not leaving any stone unturned; everyone is giving their best in every task.

They want to make sure that they keep the viewers entertained and the host engaged.

It is known that, for the first time, the Bigg Boss makers have changed their strategy by inviting commoners to compete with celebrities in the house, making the game more intriguing for the viewers.



Meanwhile, something interesting is happening in the form of wild card entries. If the latest reports are to be believed, there will be five wild card entrants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 9.

Comedian Prabhas Sreenu, Nikhil Nair, Ramya, Mouneesha Chowdary, and Akhil Raj are likely to step into the house to add more drama and entertainment for the viewers.

Among these, the first one is quite popular, thanks to his appearance in a number of Telugu movies over the years.

