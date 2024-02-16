Udaan Actor Kavita Chaudhary No More

Hyderabad: Renowned actor Kavita Chaudhary, known for her memorable roles in the television show "Udaan" and as Lalitaji in Surf commercials, has passed away. According to her nephew, Ajay Sayal, Chaudhary suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last on Thursday night in Amritsar.

Ajay Sayal stated, "She died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday at 8.30 pm. She breathed her last at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar where she was being treated." Chaudhary was 67 years old.

Actor Anang Desai, expressing his sorrow, shared, "I came to know this morning that Kavita is no more. She died last night. It is very sad. She was our batchmate at the National School of Drama. We studied together at NSD for three years during our training. Kavita, I, Satish Kaushik, Anupam (Kher), Govind Namdev were together in the same batch."

Chaudhary, who battled cancer a few years ago, kept her illness private. Desai mentioned that he had spoken to her about fifteen days ago when she was in Mumbai and was not keeping well.

"Udaan," which aired in 1989, showcased Chaudhary's talent as she portrayed the role of IPS officer Kalyani Singh. She also wrote and directed the show, which was based on the life of her sister Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, the second IPS officer after Kiran Bedi.

Chaudhary was celebrated as an icon of female empowerment for her portrayal, at a time when there was limited representation of female IPS officers in movies and television. Later in her career, she produced shows like "Your Honour" and "IPS Diaries."