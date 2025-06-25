Hyderabad’s Quake Arena Enters DJ Mag’s Global Top 100 Clubs

Hyderabad has made its mark on the global nightlife map with Quake Arena, the city’s immersive superclub, securing the 56th position in DJ Mag’s prestigious Top 100 Clubs of 2025. This recognition marks the first time in seven years that an Indian nightclub has been featured on the international list, which is voted on by music fans across 226 countries.





Launched in 2024, Quake Arena is India’s first multi-sensory nightlife destination of its scale. Located in Kondapur, the club spans over three levels and accommodates up to 5,000 people. It features more than 400 lasers, a bespoke Martin Audio sound system, and nearly 13,000 sq ft of LED screens, offering an experience that blends cutting-edge technology with immersive design.

The club has already hosted several global music icons including Afrojack, Ben Böhmer, Dimitri Vegas, and John Summit. A Boiler Room showcase is also slated for later this year. “This recognition is a proud moment not only for Hyderabad but for India’s entire nightlife scene,” said co-founder Raja Srikar. “Our goal was to create a venue that could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best clubs around the world. That vision has been validated.” His fellow co-founder Kunal Kukreja added, “For years, Indian audiences have travelled abroad for immersive clubbing experiences. With Quake Arena, we’ve brought that global standard home.” The venue was designed by Anirudh Osuri of Design Epicenter, with digital branding support by Seen Studio. It has quickly become a landmark for both local and international partygoers. The recognition by DJ Mag is expected to boost Hyderabad’s cultural and tourism appeal and position India as a rising force in the global electronic music industry.



