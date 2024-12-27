Here’s a sneak peek of today’s episode: Can Bhide Outshine Raja Mastana’s Shadowy Shenanigans?

Tonight on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raja Mastana, disguised as Chhotelal the astrologer, takes his antics to another level! Dressed in his mystic attire, he bumps into Bhide and slyly drops a ₹100 note, asking Bhide if it’s his. Honest as always, Bhide denies, earning praise from Raja Mastana for his integrity. But when Raja Mastana casually mentions that Bhide is a teacher, Bhide is left stunned! How could a stranger know such a personal detail? Raja Mastana confidently explains that he can read a person’s traits by observing their shadow’s reflection.

Will Bhide figure out Raja Mastana’s disguise? Will Tapu Sena succeed in their plan with Raja Mastana, or will Bhide spoil their fun? And how will this encounter shake up life in Gokuldham Society?





Recap of the Previous Episode:

Raja Mastana (as Chhotelal, the astrologer from Bade Bazaar) left everyone amazed with his prediction skills, claiming he could foresee the future by observing shadows! When asked about Tapu’s marriage, Chhotelal warned that unless Daya returns to the Gada household, Tapu’s marriage would face serious trouble.





